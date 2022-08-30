Suspect, 15, wanted in two homicides, arrested and charged by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage suspect sought in connection with two homicides and an aggravated assault has been arrested, Winnipeg police say.

The youth, 15, was wanted for the untimely deaths of Danielle Ballantyne and Marvin Felix, as well as an incident on Main Street in Winnipeg. He was picked up by police on the weekend at Long Plain First Nation, with the assistance of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

In their search for the suspect, police made the rare move of getting a court order to temporarily release his name and photo when reaching out to the public for information — names of minors are otherwise not revealed.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as an aggravated assault charge, and remains in custody.

Police said they continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

