Crime

Suspect, 15, wanted in two homicides, arrested and charged by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 12:27 pm
Winnipeg police at the Jarvis Avenue apartment behind where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne's body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. Another 15-year-old is already behind bars in connection to the same assault and two homicides. The news comes a day after Danielle Ballantyne's family held a vigil where she died.The news comes a day after Danielle Ballantyne's family held a vigil where she died. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the Jarvis Avenue apartment behind where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne's body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. Another 15-year-old is already behind bars in connection to the same assault and two homicides. The news comes a day after Danielle Ballantyne's family held a vigil where she died.The news comes a day after Danielle Ballantyne's family held a vigil where she died. Josh Arason / Global News

A teenage suspect sought in connection with two homicides and an aggravated assault has been arrested, Winnipeg police say.

The youth, 15, was wanted for the untimely deaths of Danielle Ballantyne and Marvin Felix, as well as an incident on Main Street in Winnipeg. He was picked up by police on the weekend at Long Plain First Nation, with the assistance of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

2nd teen suspect arrested in connection to string of Point Douglas violence: police

In their search for the suspect, police made the rare move of getting a court order to temporarily release his name and photo when reaching out to the public for information — names of minors are otherwise not revealed.

Trending Stories

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as an aggravated assault charge, and remains in custody.



Police said they continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area apartment' Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area apartment
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area apartment – Aug 22, 2022
