‘More engaged’ Domi helps Leafs beat Flames

TORONTO – It has not been an easy season so far for Max Domi.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the struggling Calgary Flames, Domi had found the back of the net only once through 10 contests while earning zero assists to go with a minus-seven plus/minus total.

Those are disappointing numbers for a veteran who entered training camp as a hopeful to earn a spot alongside star Auston Matthews on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top line.

Alas, an injury in the week leading up to training camp left Domi on the outside looking in. And while he ultimately did not miss any playing time, the lack of training camp runway left Domi a step behind his peers.

On Tuesday, he began the contest centring the fourth line.

A little over three minutes into the second period, Domi found the back of the net to score his second goal of the season and tie the game 1-1.

A period later, he beat Flames netminder Dustin Wolf short-side with 2:04 left in the third to win the game 4-3.

The effort marked a positive step in the right direction for a winger who embraces head coach Craig Berube’s hard-hitting style.

“I’m sure it will help (his confidence),” said Berube of Domi post-game. “He’s been good. I think Max, for me, the last three games, has been a different player. Just more engaged and when he’s an engaged player, he’s a good player.”

After logging a season-low 10:29 on Saturday against Buffalo in a 4-3 overtime win, Domi took on a far more prominent role Tuesday, with his play eventually convincing Berube to double-shift him late in the third period.

Domi rewarded his coach by scoring the game-winner.

“He’s got a hot hand right now,” said Berube. “He was getting a lot of opportunities, he was competitive on the puck, skating with the puck. So, that’s why.”

Usually more focused as a playmaker, Domi scored both of his goals by utilizing his deceptive shot, beating Wolf short-side on the first and glove-side on the second.

It’s a skill the team urges him to use more.

“It’s not fun to face,” laughed Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz when asked what it was like to try and stop Domi’s shot in practice.

“He’s got a pretty deceptive shot and it’s pretty heavy as well. I think the biggest thing for him is just getting it off and through their D. I think when he does that, it’s pretty heavy. So, it’s tough to react to and tough to stop.”

“It’s unreal,” added Matthew Knies. “Picked both sides of the goalie and in key moments, too. So, he played a big part.”

With a rough trip on the horizon, including a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs will need a full team effort to continue to right the ship after a rocky start to the season.

Domi’s resurgence as a key offensive piece will go lengths in helping them achieve that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.