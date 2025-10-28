Canucks’ Hughes to miss second game with injury

See more sharing options

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is set to miss a second straight game Tuesday when his team hosts the New York Rangers.

Head coach Adam Foote says the star defenceman remains “day to day” with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

He has one goal and six assists over nine appearances for the Canucks (5-5-0) this season.

Hughes is among a host of Canucks players out with early season injuries, including defencemen Derek Forbort and Victor Mancini, and forwards Nils Hoglander, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Teddy Blueger and Filip Chytil.

Vancouver called up blue liner Tom Willander from the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday and he will make his NHL debut against the Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.