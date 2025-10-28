Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica as powerful Category 5 storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon, making it the largest storm to rip across the island since records began 174 years ago.

Landslides, fallen trees and several power outages were reported ahead of the storm, with Jamaican officials cautioning that cleanup and damage assessment would be slow.

The storm landed in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope and is expected to exit around St. Ann Parish in the north, forecasters said. Shortly after, it is expected to rip through eastern Cuba.

Experts say Hurricane Melissa’s nearly 300 km/h winds and 892 millibars of central pressure on landfall tied two different records for the strongest Atlantic storm upon hitting land.

The pressure measurement ties with that of 1935’s Labour Day hurricane in Florida, and the wind speed ties with that 1935 hurricane and 2019’s Hurricane Dorian, the Associated Press reported.

Before it hit, Jamaican officials said they had done everything in their power to protect citizens from the hurricane.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

Melissa is expected to bring 38 to 76 centimetres of rain across parts of Jamaica, with up to 102 centimetres possible in some areas.

Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are also likely, along with severe infrastructure damage to major roads and highways that could lead to weeks-long closures, Chief Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Peak storm surge heights could reach three to four metres above ground level, experts say.

As of Monday afternoon, Melissa was officially the strongest storm of the year, prompting the closure of Jamaica’s two major airports, Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and Norman Manley International Airport in the capital, Kingston, where hurricane conditions could last up to 24 hours, Farnell said.

Roads leading to and from the Kingston airport are particularly exposed to strong winds and waves.

Meanwhile, footage captured by the U.S. Air Force on Monday from inside the hurricane’s eye showed its towering walls as it swept towards the Caribbean island.

Jamaica’s minister of local government and community development, Desmond McKenzie, said on Sunday night that 218 people were already in some of the country’s 881 shelters, NBC News reported.

On Monday, Holness urged people to occupy shelter facilities, reiterating on X that they were free of charge.

Minister Desmond McKenzie reported that there are over 800 shelters across Jamaica, but only 76 are currently in use, housing 972 people. Shelter occupancy is low in some parishes, while Clarendon (311), St. Thomas (227), and Kingston & St. Andrew (179) have the most. Numbers are… pic.twitter.com/mo0K9jIFXm — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 28, 2025

Warehouses across the island are well-stocked, and thousands of food packages were pre-positioned for quick distribution if needed, officials said, adding that the lingering storm will leave little time for recovery.

“With the slow movement of this system, it doesn’t allow you to recover. It’s going to sit there, pouring water while it’s barely moving and that is a significant challenge that we have to be aware of,” Evan Thompson, principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said.

The southeastern Bahamas, Cuba and the Turks and Caicos Islands are also on a high alert, with hurricane watches and evacuation orders in place.

— With files from the Associated Press

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.