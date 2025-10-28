Alberta students expected to return to the classroom Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Students in most Alberta schools are expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday following the UCP government’s decision to pass back-to-work legislation to end a four-week-long strike by the province’s 51,000 teachers.

The legislation, which was given final approval by the legislature early Tuesday morning, also invokes the use of the Charter of Rights’ “notwithstanding clause,” to prevent the teachers from challenging the legislation in court.

2:14 Alberta invokes notwithstanding clause to order striking teachers back to work

Following the bill’s passage, many school boards across the province have sent letters to parents or posted notices on their websites confirming that schools will resume on Tuesday and offering some advice for parents.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says while school buses will be running, families should also be prepared for delays and is advising parents not to leave children alone at a bus stop.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When teachers return to work, the CBE says “they will be focused primarily on teaching and learning in classrooms,” and warns that “activities and events such as athletics, performances, field trips, extracurriculars, school council meetings and other school events may be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled.”

The Edmonton Catholic Schools District is also warning that extracurricular events such as athletics, performances and field trips may be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled, saying it will “take time for schools to return to regular routines.”

While the Calgary Catholic School District said it expects a “gradual return to activities,” including extracurricular programs, athletics, arts and field trips, it also warns that “teachers will take time to rebuild relationships and help students transition back to the classroom routine.”

Due to the disruptions caused by the teacher strike, many school districts have also decided to make the November 2025 diploma exams optional for students. While exams will still be held, it will be up to the students whether to write them or not.

Instead, the Edmonton Public Schools District says that the final grade for students who choose not to write the exam will be based entirely on the school-awarded mark provided by their teacher.

Story continues below advertisement

It also assures students that choosing not to write the October and November diploma exams won’t affect their ability to apply to, be accepted by, or attend post-secondary institutions after graduation.

Many of the school boards also shared a letter from Premier Danielle Smith defending her government’s decision to pass the back to work legislation and outlining the steps she claims the province is taking to fix “the deeper problems in our education system.”