Canada

Results of probe into Regina police chief to be released: commission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 12:34 pm
Findings from an investigation into the conduct of Regina’s police chief are set to be released Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s Public Complaints Commission says it has completed the probe into Farooq Sheikh.

The chief was temporarily removed from active duty in April pending results from the investigation.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners had said a complaint was filed by a community member against Sheikh but provided no details.

The board had said it took the complaint seriously and that it had a duty to protect public confidence in the service.

Sheikh began serving as chief in December 2023, after former chief Evan Bray retired and began hosting a radio call-in show.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

