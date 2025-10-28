Results of probe into Regina police chief to be released: commission

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Findings from an investigation into the conduct of Regina’s police chief are set to be released Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s Public Complaints Commission says it has completed the probe into Farooq Sheikh.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The chief was temporarily removed from active duty in April pending results from the investigation.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners had said a complaint was filed by a community member against Sheikh but provided no details.

The board had said it took the complaint seriously and that it had a duty to protect public confidence in the service.

Sheikh began serving as chief in December 2023, after former chief Evan Bray retired and began hosting a radio call-in show.