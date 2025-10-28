Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As Carney set for key China talks, Poilievre urges ‘results’ on tariffs

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 1:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Question period in the House of Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney must “get results” on tariffs in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday.

As pressure from the U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war ramps up on Canada, Poilievre said Carney’s meetings with foreign leaders have yielded little in the way of results for Canada.

Poilievre said Canadians expect Carney to get some results from this meeting.

“He needs to come home with tariffs off our farmers and fish harvesters. It’s time for him to keep his promises. It’s time for him to get results,” he said.

Carney will be attending the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in South Korea this week, where he is set to meet with Xi. This will be the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries since Xi met former prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Sino-Canadian relations soured shortly afterwards, when Canada detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the behest of American authorities during Trump’s first term in office, and China detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor on widely condemned allegations of spying shortly after.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The meeting between Carney and Xi comes as both nations are locked in a trade war over canola and electric vehicles. In response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing has imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola.

Just three years after Canada called China a “disruptive global power,” Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada now views Beijing as a strategic partner in a dangerous world.

Click to play video: 'Trump threatens new 100% tariffs on China as Beijing restricts rare earth exports'
Trump threatens new 100% tariffs on China as Beijing restricts rare earth exports

Anand told The Canadian Press last week that a strategic partnership with China means going beyond allowing individual irritants to strain the entire relationship and permitting Canada to advance its economic and security interests.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s necessary for us to lay the foundation, if we are going to find areas where we can further co-operate,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s canola farmers anxious for tariff relief as trade talks with China continue'
Saskatchewan’s canola farmers anxious for tariff relief as trade talks with China continue

Canada’s bilateral merchandise trade with China totalled $118.7 billion last year.

That makes China Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States, which recorded $924.4 billion in bilateral merchandise trade with Canada last year.

Carney said last month Canada could “engage deeply” with China on commodities, energy and basic manufacturing, but with guardrails that “left off to the side” anything that could “bridge into national security, privacy” or other matters.

During a Canadian federal election debate back in April, Carney called China “the biggest security threat” facing Canada.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices