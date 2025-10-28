Flight diverted after man allegedly stabs 2 teens with metal forks

Send this page to someone via email

A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany was forced to land in Boston after a man allegedly stabbed two teenage passengers with a metal fork, Massachusetts authorities said.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm on Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

The plane landed at Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested. He is set to appear in a Boston court at a later date.

He could face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the charging documents, while on board Lufthansa Flight 431 en route to Frankfurt, Germany, Usiripalli is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder area with a metal fork. He then stabbed a second 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the head with the same metal fork, the accusations read.

It is alleged that Usiripalli used his right hand to stab the first victim and then lunged at the second victim, who was seated beside the first, before stabbing the 17-year-old in the head.

The second victim sustained a laceration to the back of his head, the attorney’s office said.

The incident occurred after meal service. The first victim was sleeping lightly when he was awoken by Usiripalli standing over him, according to the statement.

When the flight crew attempted to calm Usiripalli, he allegedly formed a gun shape with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger.

Immediately afterwards, Usiripalli slapped a female passenger with his hand, read the documents. He also reportedly attempted to slap a crew member.

Usiripalli, an Indian national, was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa. Most recently, he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. He does not currently have legal status in the U.S., the attorney’s office said.

Earlier this month, a female passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight was arrested after two flight attendants were allegedly attacked, forcing the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing.

It was en route from Portland, Ore., to Dallas, the company stated in an email to Global News.

“After a security incident in which a passenger physically assaulted two attendants, the plane diverted to Boise, Idaho,” it said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Tracy Anne Barkhimer, 61, from White Salmon, Wash.

“She was restrained until the flight landed. The employees filed citizen’s arrests, and Barkhimer was removed from the plane without incident. She was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail,” police added.

Barkhimer is charged with two counts of battery and is scheduled to appear in court in early November.

Alaska Airlines said she had been banned from flying with them.