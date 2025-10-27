Historic town sees pushback for renaming plan

Send this page to someone via email

DUCK LAKE – A historic Saskatchewan town is facing blowback from its residents over a plan that could see the town renamed after a company.

Duck Lake, northeast of Saskatoon, approved selling the naming rights in a narrow vote at a town council meeting last week.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mayor Jason Anderson says companies can submit their bids to the town, which won’t accept anything less than $10 million.

He says the plan could result in the town being named after a brand, but residents will have the final say in a plebiscite should a company come forward.

Denis Poirier, Duck Lake’s former mayor, says many are angry with the idea, arguing it would erase the town’s identity,

Duck Lake was settled by French-speaking Métis people and is located near the site of the first battle of the Northwest Rebellion, an uprising led by Louis Riel in 1885 over land rights.