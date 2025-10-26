Mammoth continue to grow, impress in hot start

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – The Utah Mammoth are the hottest team in the West.

Dylan Guenther scored the winner with less than six minutes left in the game to pull out a 3-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday to record their seventh straight victory.

“It’s great,” Guenther said. “Winning’s fun and we’re playing a lot of games, too. We’ll just continue to keep it rolling and enjoy this one a bit and get ready for the next one.”

Guenther, who posted his fourth game-winning goal this year, has recorded seven points in his last five games, but he credited the Mammoth netminders for their success.

“That’s the biggest part of your team, really, is your goaltending,” he said. “They’ve been unbelievable.”

Utah goalie Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves to stave off the Jets and disappoint the 13,678 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Guenther’s goal gave the entire team a lift.

“I was like, four minutes still left, and then we got a power play,” Vanecek said. “But that team (is) gonna cheat (at) that point, and then they’re gonna try go behind us to get the breakaway or something like that. But we handled it really well and then they didn’t get anything. So, great win.”

Utah coach Andre Tourigny was pleased with the result.

“Good performance by V (Vanecek),” he said. “First, he made a key save at key moment(s), as well as our fourth line, I think, gave us a lot of energy.”

Tourigny also credited the change in his players’ outlook after they improved their record to 8-2.

“I think we dig deep, and last year, there’s a lot of frustration where against that kind of a team (Jets), we were there after two (periods) and we played good, but we could not find a way to get the two points,” he said.

“Tonight, we did. We’re there after two (on a back-to-back) and we find a way in the tough schedule, so I’m proud of the boys. I think there’s a level of maturity, obviously, but I think it’s more in the demeanour on the bench.

“When adversity hits, the guys stay composed, they’re not (having an) overflow of emotion or frustration on the bench. They’re rarely the guys who show that frustration. There is frustration but the guys stay under control. So, I think we’re not wasting our energy at the wrong place and there’s a level of belief, as well, in our team.”

Guenther concurred.

“We’ve talked about it (communication) a lot in the past but we’re living it now,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of good veterans on our team and us younger guys are just starting to embrace it and it’s just a part of us now. It’s a good learning experience and we just keep getting better.”

And they are not getting carried away with their early success.

“Honestly, we’re not getting too high,” Guenther said. “I think you can sense it in the room. In the past, we were a little more emotional in a different way. I think we’re a little more on an even keel this year.”

Michael Carcone and Mikhail Sergachev scored the other goals for a team that is constantly improving after failing to make the NHL playoffs last season, its first after moving to Utah from Phoenix.

“I think they have been building their brand of how they want to play over the years,” said Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo, who opened the scoring. “It hasn’t been easy for that organization. Obviously, they have gone through a lot of ups and downs. I think that move to Utah has really strung things in their favour and you can see the boost that they have when they play there.

“Their top-end guys are playing the right way. I’m not saying that they maybe weren’t doing it before, but it’s more consistent. Their back end is a lot better than it used to be. They have great depth up and down that lineup. It’s a fantastic team, there’s no doubt about it and they’re off to a hot start.

“Their top guys are feeling it and carrying the load offensively there. We knew it was going to be a tough matchup there and again, we got away from our game there a little bit and had some self-inflicted wounds.”

Mark Scheifele scored the other Winnipeg goal. Josh Morrissey assisted on both goals to reach 300 helpers for his NHL career.

“Yeah, it’s cool, for sure,” Morrissey said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.