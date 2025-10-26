BCGEU says tentative agreement reached in historic strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing tens of thousands of B.C. public service workers says it has reached an agreement with the government, meaning everything from provincial ministries to BC Liquor and Cannabis stores could soon be reopened.

The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) said in a news release Sunday that the tentative agreement will now go to a vote by 34,000 members of the public service.

“The tentative agreement is the result of the incredible strength and solidarity of BCGEU and PEA (Professional Employees Association) members across the province,” said Paul Finch, BCGEU president.

However, the PEA remains on strike and Finch said the BCGEU members will continue to respect picket lines in solidarity with those members who have yet to reach a deal. The BCGEU did not provide any additional information about where those picket lines may remain.

The PEA represents every government-licensed professional in B.C., including all of the engineers, geoscientists, foresters, agrologists, veterinarians, psychologists and pharmacists who work for the B.C. government.

“The length of this job action illustrates the seriousness of the issues that PEA and BCGEU workers face,” Melissa Moroz, executive director of the PEA, said in a statement on Sunday.

“It’s why we have been united in our resolve to fight for the future of public services in this province. Our solidarity on the picket lines has shown our strength.”

The strike started more than eight weeks ago and has grown in size as time went on, shutting down provincial ministries, Service BC locations and several BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores.

According to BCGEU, the agreement was reached on the eighth day of mediation, and the union added that the agreement makes “significant progress” on wages, affordability, and respect for frontline public service workers.

The agreement includes a general wage increase of three per cent for four years, as well as targeted pay adjustments for the lowest-paid workers.

Other changes include a faster grievance tribunal process, “improved fairness around telework and a modernized contract to reflect today’s workplace realities.”

More details are expected to be shared by the union in the coming days.

In a statement to Global News, B.C.’s Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said she is pleased to see a tentative agreement reached.

“Our government respects the ratification process and the rights of union members to vote on their agreements, so I’ll leave any further comment until that process is complete,” she said.

The BCGEU bargaining committee is recommending that the agreement be ratified by members.

—More to come