Canadiens come back for 4-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER – Ivan Demidov scored and notched a pair of assists, and the Montreal Canadiens staged a third-period comeback to down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.

Montreal (7-3-0) fell behind 2-0 midway through the second period before captain Nick Suzuki sparked the resurgence with a power-play goal that extended his point streak to nine games (two goals, 11 assists).

Juraj Slafkovsky followed with a power-play goal of his own early in the third before Mike Matheson scored at the 8:19 mark to give the Habs the lead.

Elias Pettersson scored and had two assists and Conor Garland registered one of each for the Canucks (4-5-0).

Vancouver also got a goal from Jake DeBrusk, two assists from captain Quinn Hughes and 20 saves from Kevin Lankinen as the team dropped its third straight game.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The home side took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when DeBrusk tipped in a Quinn Hughes shot on the power play, but ran into penalty trouble midway through the frame and saw Montreal level the score and take the momentum.

Canadiens: With Patrik Laine expected to miss several months following surgery for a core injury, the Habs will need to look elsewhere for offence. Several players stepped up Saturday, with eight players netting a goal, an assist or both.

KEY MOMENT

Slafkovsky levelled the score at 2-2 less than two minutes into the third period, firing a wrist shot in from the bottom of the faceoff circle on Montreal’s second man advantage of the night.

KEY STAT

Garland collected his 300th NHL point with his goal 16:12 into the third period.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.