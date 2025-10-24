Menu

Crime

Ottawa to review possible justice miscarriage in 1994 Quebec murder conviction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 2:31 pm
Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
The federal government says there are reasonable grounds to believe a miscarriage of justice occurred in the case of a Quebec man who was convicted of four murders in 1994.

A letter dated Oct. 23 says the Justice Department’s criminal conviction review group will investigate the case of Daniel Jolivet.

A lawyer for Jolivet asked Justice Minister Sean Fraser to reopen the case after the provincial Crown prosecutor’s office concluded a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.

Jolivet was convicted of the November 1992 shooting deaths of two men and two women in Brossard, Que.

But the evidence at trial hinged largely on the testimony of an informant, and Jolivet has always maintained his innocence.

His lawyer, Nicholas St-Jacques, says he will now apply to Quebec Superior Court for the interim release of his client.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

