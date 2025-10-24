Kraken win over Jets a family affair for Lambert

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – There were a pair of family battles on the ice at Canada Life Centre Thursday night, and the Seattle Kraken won both in a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

There were no bar-down slapshots or open-ice hip checks by either of the Fleury brothers — Cale with the Kraken and older brother Haydn with the Jets — as the Kraken (4-4-2) skated away with two points and ended their six-game road trip with a win.

“It was awesome. It was real special for those guys,” said Seattle head coach Lane Lambert. “I know (the brothers) had dinner together last night. It was a pretty cool night all the way around in terms of family dynamics.”

Lambert, too, has ties on the Jets. His 21-year-old nephew, Brad Lambert, is a centre in Winnipeg.

The coach wasn’t focusing on the younger Lambert on Thursday, but was impressed by some of what he saw.

“In the first period he showed signs of speed. He came down the wing and ripped a shot on goal,” Lane Lambert said.

His mother Marilyn — Brad’s grandmother — watched the game from the stands.

“(Brad’s) grandmother was hoping for her son so I guess she got what she wished for,” the Kraken coach added with a smile.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord also merited special praise from Lambert after turning aside all 32 shots he faced in his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career. He also recorded an assist in his fourth win of the campaign.

“I thought our goalie was great. He made some big saves and did a really good job of playing the puck and helping us out,” Lambert said.

“He plays it well. Every once in awhile there’s going to be maybe a little mistake. For the amount he plays it, it really helps us on our breakouts and can break up their forecheck.”

Daccord was quick to credit his teammates for their work in front of him.

“They were excellent tonight. There’s going to be breakdowns, going to be mistakes,” he said. “(The Jets) have great players that are going to generate offence and when they did get a chance or a shot, our guys did an awesome job having good sticks, boxing out, letting me see the puck and clearing rebounds. I thought it was a top-level effort from our group.”

Jaden Schwartz was the offensive engine for the Kraken, scoring twice — including the winner early in the second period — and adding an assist.

He was particularly happy to get one past Hellebuyck, who finished last season as the NHL’s most valuable player and won the Vézina Trophy as the leauge’s top goaltender. The goalie stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the Jets (5-2-0).

“He’s one of the best goalies in the league. I think he might have won the MVP last year, so if he sees it, especially from a distance, there’s a good chance he’s going to stop it,” Schwartz said. “A big goalie like that, you’ve got to get traffic and try to take his eyes away as much as you can and then be around there for rebounds.”

Schwartz’s second goal was into an empty net with Hellebuyck on the bench. Jordan Eberle also put his second of the season into the empty cage.

Jets coach Scott Arniel said aside from some sloppiness in the second period, he liked a lot of what he saw from his troops.

“We had a lot of chances to score goals,” he said. “I know for a fact, I’m going to look at it. There was probably seven or eight quality ones where their goaltender made a stop or we just missed. That’s sort of how this league bounces at times.”

The Jets, who won the President’s Trophy last season for having the league’s best record, had not been shut out at home since Jan. 13, 2024 when they were blanked by the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.