Blue Jays turn to rookie pitcher Yesavage to open World Series against Dodgers

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage will get the start when the Blue Jays open the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Yesavage is 2-1 with a 4.20 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts in three post-season starts.

The right-hander dominated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, striking out 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit innings.

After struggling in a loss to Seattle in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, he rebounded with a win in Game 6 with the Blue Jays facing elimination.

“It’s something I never even would have dreamed of,” Yesavage said Thursday at a media availability. “But I’m here now and I’m embracing it fully.”

Left-hander Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers. He has been dominant with a 3-0 record, 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in three playoff appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays are in the MLB championship for the first time since winning a second straight title in 1993. The Dodgers are the defending champions.

Both teams were expected to name their 26-player rosters on Friday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The status of shortstop Bo Bichette, who has missed over six weeks with a knee sprain, remained uncertain on the eve of the best-of-seven series.

“He’s feeling good, which is nice,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Still a few more boxes to check.”

The Blue Jays finished the regular season with a 94-68 record, giving them home-field advantage over the Dodgers (93-69).

Los Angeles swept the Cincinnati Reds in a two-game NL wild-card series before topping the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS. That was followed by a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Led by two-way superstar and NLCS MVP Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have a stacked lineup that includes Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and former Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

“There’s a reason we are here and there’s a reason they’re there,” Schneider said. “I think the one thing we cannot do is look over there and say that is Goliath.

“That is a beatable baseball team that has its flaws, and that has its really, really good strengths.”

Story continues below advertisement

ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads a Blue Jays team that can give opponents fits by putting the ball in play and avoiding strikeouts. Guerrero is hitting .442 in the post-season with six homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.440 OPS.

The Blue Jays have used a balanced offensive attack — anchored by Guerrero, George Springer and Alejandro Kirk — to overwhelm opponents.

Toronto is tied for the MLB lead with 20 home runs in the playoffs and leads all teams with a .296 overall batting average and .878 OPS.

“I’ll put this group of 26 up against anybody,” Schneider said of his team. “And they’re looking forward to taking on what is on paper the best team in baseball, that is playing really well right now.

“And I don’t think they would have it any other way.”

Both teams were expected to hold workouts later Thursday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays were expected to name their Game 2 starter later in the day, with right-hander Kevin Gausman anticipated to get the nod. The Dodgers will go with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.83).

After an off-day Sunday, the series will shift to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Los Angeles is trying to become the first repeat champion since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998-2000. The Dodgers have won the Fall Classic eight times.