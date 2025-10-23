Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers set record with 14 consecutive home sell-outs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
Grey Cup Festival events announced
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have set a new franchise record, but this time, it’s the fans at Princess Auto Stadium who deserve the applause, not the players on the field.

The club announced Thursday that it has officially sold out every regular-season home game of 2025 — a first in team history, recording a total of 14 consecutive sell-outs since August 2024.

The milestone means the Bombers have welcomed 32,343 fans to the stadium for each of those games, for a total of more than 450,000 people coming through the gates in just over a year.

Bombers president Wade Miller said the record-setting attendance is evidence that Winnipeg fans are “the most passionate and loyal in the league.”

“From season ticket members to families attending their first game, you’ve made Princess Auto Stadium the place to be,” Miller said.

“We can’t thank you enough. Thank you as well to our players, coaches, staff, fan ambassadors, and game day crew for creating an unmatched fan experience.”

Winnipeg is looking for even more sell-outs in the near future, as the club punched its playoff ticket last Friday. Princess Auto Stadium is also host to the 112th Grey Cup championship, which will be held Nov. 16, and the Bombers are already looking ahead to next year, with season ticket renewals for 2026 already available.

RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Oct. 21
