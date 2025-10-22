Legault vows to stay the course despite new poll showing collapse in support

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault says he intends to keep fighting for Quebecers, despite a new poll showing that more than 80 per cent of voters do not want him to run in next year’s provincial election.

The La Presse survey found that only 16 per cent of respondents believe Legault should seek another mandate, underscoring a sharp decline in his personal popularity after seven years in power.

“I will continue to fight for Quebecers,” Legault said Wednesday when asked about the results.

The poll adds to a series of surveys showing the Coalition Avenir Québec trailing both the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Liberal Party in voter intentions, while Legault’s approval ratings continue to drop.

Opposition politicians said the numbers reflect widespread frustration with the government.

“The people have lost confidence in the whole government, not only in the premier,” said Parti Québécois MNA Alex Boissonneault.

Québec solidaire MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard said the results mirror what he hears from voters.

“Minister Legault is receiving what he deserves. He accumulated fiascos after fiascos,” he said.

Still, the La Presse poll found that a majority of Quebecers support some of Legault’s policies, including measures to ban public prayer and prohibit religious symbols in subsidized daycares.

Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, said that the issue for the CAQ may be its leader rather than its platform.

“After seven years in power, the leader being so unpopular, there would usually be people within the party trying to push him out,” Béland said.

However senior cabinet ministers have moved quickly to reaffirm their loyalty.

“Mr. Legault has all my confidence and all the confidence of the caucus,” said Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe.

“We’re all behind him,” added Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant.

Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez said he expects Legault to finish his mandate.

“The only thing I’m asking him: don’t make too many mistakes, please,” he said.

Legault maintains he remains the best choice to lead Quebec into the 2026 election.

“It will be up to Quebecers to choose their premier,” he said.

Analysts say if the CAQ’s poll numbers remain low, more of the party’s MNAs could opt not to run again.

The poll found none of Legault’s potential successors had more than 14 per cent support among voters.