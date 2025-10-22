All of BC Wildfire Service joins BCGEU strike

The B.C. General Employees Union has once again escalated job action.
The union says that all remaining members from the BC Wildfire Service and the B.C. Ministry of Forests have joined the two-month-old strike.
More than 25,000 people across B.C. are now on the picket lines.
Non-binding mediation began on Saturday between the B.C. government and the union with mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers.
The union says that essential services were proactively negotiated and remain in place to ensure public safety.
The union has more than 95,000 members in 550 bargaining units with people working in areas including health care, community social services, education, highways maintenance, casinos, credit unions, municipalities and regional districts.
