Oilers back home, hoping one win can spark another

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Through seven games of the NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers — Stanley Cup finalists the past two years — sit at .500 with a 3-3-1 record after an overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday evening.

The win came on a goal by Jake Walman, who was playing his first game and became the first Oilers defenceman to score this season.

“That was a big win for us, what we needed,” Walman said after an optional skate Wednesday morning.

Now, he added, the key is carrying that momentum into Thursday’s home game against the Montreal Canadiens. It’s a one-game stopover in what’s essentially a seven-game road trip for the Oilers, who move on to Seattle and Vancouver for games Saturday and Sunday.

“It was long, especially at the start of the season,” said Walman, who returned after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. “It could have been better, obviously. I think we let some wins slip away, but that’s the focus we took from the last game. We fought through some adversity and were able to pull it out, so that was good going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is what it is; everybody goes through long road trips.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Oilers went 2-3 through the first five games of this split road trip, snapping a three-game skid with the win in Ottawa. They’ve been outscored 20-18, and only three forwards — Jack Roslovic, Vasily Podkolzin and Adam Henrique — sit on the positive side of the plus-minus ledger.

Still, Walman, entering his eighth NHL season, and rookie forward Matt Savoie, say the early trip has been beneficial for team unity.

“Getting on the road, I think, could be a good thing,” said the 29-year-old Walman. “We’ve got some new guys, new faces, being on the road is good for bonding.”

Savoie recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Walman’s overtime winner after coming close to his first NHL goal several times on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice to get on board this time of the year,” said the 21-year-old St. Albert, Alta, native. “I have to stick with it, keep chipping away, looking for opportunities and hopefully one (goal) will come soon. Have to keep doing the right things, get to the right spot.”

As for starting his NHL career on the road, Savoie said it was “nice to get to know the guys a little bit, go for dinners, see cities you’ve never seen before. Cool, cool experience.”

Along with returning from injury, Walman is getting used to playing the right side on defence next to veteran Darnell Nurse.

“It was good, going to be an adjustment, obviously,” Walman said. “I felt Nursey … and I work well together. Great friends off the ice, so I think that’s the kind of thing that translates well onto the ice.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.