‘Do we play the Jays game?’: Calgary bride faces World Series wedding dilemma

As the Toronto Blue Jays gear up for their first World Series appearance in more than three decades, one Calgary bride is facing an unexpected question ahead of her big day this weekend: should she let her guests watch the game during the wedding?

“Do we play the Jays game or not? It’s a tough vote.” said bride-to-be Josie Balka, who grew up in Toronto.

“Half of our wedding guests are flying in today from Toronto to Calgary. Everyone from Toronto wants the game on, but I think I’m leaning toward not playing the game.”

The timing has left Balka feeling conflicted as Game 2 of the World Series will be the Blue Jays’ first since 1993 and happens to fall on the same day as Balka’s wedding.

With ticket prices skyrocketing into the thousands, the patriotism for the Canadian baseball team has taken over fans across the country, including Balka’s guest list.

“I had a horrific thought of us pausing the game for my mom to give her speech and everyone booing her because they want to keep watching,” she said in an interview, laughing. “I just want to keep it family oriented, but I might be making people mad by not playing it.”

Balka was born in 1993, the same year the Jays last won the World Series. She saidshe finds the timing symbolic.

“I wonder if it’s all coming together, that the year I get married is the year they win it again. That would be cool,” she said. “But everyone who’s heard that I’m leaning toward ‘no’ isn’t too thrilled with me. Hopefully, they forgive me.”

Some guests, she said, have already come up with their own solutions.

“People were asking to come to the rehearsal dinner because we’re doing it at a place that’s playing the game,” she said.

“I was like, ‘you guys can just come to the rehearsal dinner too it’ll just be a second wedding.'”

As for banning phones or enforcing a no-sports rule, Balka insists she’s keeping things lighthearted.

“That would be the ultimate bridezilla move to take phones away. I definitely won’t be doing that,” she told Global News. “I hope because it’s Game 2, people will just be checking their phones.”

Now the couple must make a decision soon, whether to sacrifice their big day or their guests’ wishes to watch the game.

“If they lose, it could put a damper on things,” she said. “But there’s a sports bar next door, so hopefully we don’t lose half the guests.”

Balka says no matter what they decide, she’s hoping the Jays and her wedding both end with a win.

Editor’s Note: Josie Balka is a host on Country 105 — a radio station owned by Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.