U.S. News

Man in custody after driving into White House security gate: Secret Service

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States.. View image in full screen
WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States.. (Credit Image: © Li Rui/Xinhua via ZUMA Press).
A man was taken into custody late Tuesday after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The U. S. Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division, the agency said.

Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a Secret Service spokesperson. He is expected to be charged with unlawful entry and destruction of government property, the spokesperson said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

