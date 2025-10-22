Maple Leafs, Raptors move start times of games

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is doing what it can to help the fans of its NHL and NBA teams support the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Maple Leafs and Raptors are changing the times of their games this weekend and next week so sports fans can watch the Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball’s championship.

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said Keith Pelley, president and CEO of MLSE, which owns the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 of Major League Baseball’s championship series on Friday and Saturday. Each game in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Raptors were scheduled to host their home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the start has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.

The Maple Leafs were set to host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in the second half of a home-and-home series, but puck drop has been moved up to 5 p.m.

The Leafs have also adjusted the start time of Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames to 6 p.m. Likewise, the Raptors will host the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represent the co-operation of many stakeholders, including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters,” said Pelley. “We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays.”

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will also show the World Series games on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard following their games.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ regular-season finale Friday night versus the Ottawa Redblacks will start at 7 p.m. But the team says CFL fans will be able to follow the World Series opener with in-stadium updates and live coverage on TVs around Hamilton Stadium, with the full broadcast shown on the main videoboard after the final whistle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.