Charities hit hard as Canada Post labour dispute disrupts donations

The ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post is taking a toll on Quebec charities that rely on timely mail delivery to support their operations — with some already seeing major financial losses.

Rotating strikes and service delays have left many organizations struggling, particularly as they head into the critical holiday donation season.

“It’s affecting us a lot. And it’s not the first time,” said Catherine Harel Bourdon, CEO of Little Brothers, a charity that provides services to seniors over 75.

The organization receives the bulk of its individual donations by mail, and the final months of the year are especially important.

“Oh, 70 per cent is from October to December,” Bourdon told Global News in an interview.

She added that during a previous mail strike, Little Brothers saw a $200,000 drop in donations — a loss they’re bracing for again this year.

The PalliAmi Foundation, which supports palliative care patients, says it is facing a similar situation.

“It’s big. It’s really big,” said Line Bellavance, executive director of the foundation, estimating last year’s postal disruption cost them between $40,000 and $50,000.

Unionized Canada Post workers and the Crown corporation have been locked in negotiations for nearly two years, with off-and-on strike action throughout that period. The current rotating strikes follow a nationwide walkout in September.

Some postal workers say they recognize the hardship this causes.

“Yeah, it’s really too bad that there are charities and people that definitely need their stuff that are not getting it,” said mail carrier Lorenzo Baliello.

He suggested organizations move toward paperless systems, though he acknowledged that’s not always possible — particularly for older donors.

Charities say they do try to offer online and phone donation options, but many seniors are concerned about fraud.

“So they postpone their donation or they don’t do their donation for the year,” said Bellavance.

As donations fall short, some charities have already begun cutting services.

“It’s affecting real people in their lives,” said Bourdon.

For now, organizations say they will continue doing their best to serve their clients, while hoping for a swift resolution to the labour dispute and a more stable future for Canada Post.