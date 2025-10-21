Menu

National

Politics

Surrey councillor says entertainment district plan should be on election ballot

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 8:00 pm
Surrey City Hall View image in full screen
Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said taxpayers should get a say on the project and any big capital expenditure. Credit: Google Street View
Surrey council has given the green light for a dedicated entertainment district in the city centre, but not everyone thinks it is a good idea.

The new entertainment district, located just north of City Hall, would be anchored by a new arena with 10,000 seats.

“We know, a city of 723,000 people without a large gathering space, there isn’t a city in North America that doesn’t have that kind of amenity in it,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said at a council meeting on Monday.

However, one councillor said taxpayers could be on the hook for the new arena.

“My estimate is it’s going to cost around $600 million,” Coun. Linda Annis said.

“And I’ve come up with that number by comparing it to what the budget is for the Newton Rec Centre. It’s a very significant cost. We don’t have a tenant.”

Click to play video: 'New Surrey arena to be built in City Centre, mayor says'
New Surrey arena to be built in City Centre, mayor says

Annis questioned whether an arena should be the priority.

“I think we should be investing more in rinks, pools, recreation facilities and sporting fields,” she said.

Annis, who plans to run for mayor in the next municipal election, wants a referendum on the arena added to the ballot.

Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said taxpayers should get a say on the project and any big capital expenditure.

“It shouldn’t be expensive or difficult for the City of Surrey to throw this question on the ballot,” he said.

Locke said it is too early to determine the exact cost of the arena, adding that the city is currently exploring private partnerships to help cover part of the expense.

“This will not be on the backs of taxpayers,” she said. “We have a plan to build it out.”

Locke said she will release the cost of the new arena before the next municipal election, with construction slated to start in 2027.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

