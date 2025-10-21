Former B.C. fugitive pleads guilty to conspiracy to murder Bacon brothers

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was, at one time, one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has pleaded guilty to criminal charges, but a deal may have been reached to avoid the most serious charge.

Conor D’Monte was charged with first-degree murder in the 2009 killing of rival gangster Kevin LeClair.

He was also charged with one count of conspiracy to murder the Bacon brothers, but he fled the country before he could be arrested.

D’Monte was finally arrested in Puerto Rico in 2022, where he had been living under a different name. He was extradited back to Canada last year.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge to murder the Bacon brothers; however, the more severe first-degree murder charge is expected to be dropped.

Unlike first-degree murder, there is no mandatory minimum sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, but the maximum sentence is life in prison.

D’Monte remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing.

The RCMP has described D’Monte as the leader of the UN gang.

–with files from Rumina Daya