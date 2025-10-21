SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Quebec security minister lifts all bans on open fires

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 6:11 pm
1 min read
Montreal has some of the worst air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke
Quebecers are being urged to take precautions as a Special Air Quality Statement is in effect Friday, as smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies drifts into the province. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in a statement that the smoke is causing poor air quality for the entire greater Montreal area and is reducing visibility – Jun 6, 2025
After weeks of dry weather and fire restrictions, Quebecers can light outdoor fires again.

Public security minister Ian Lafrenière made the announcement Monday, citing steady rainfall across much of the province. The decision, made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), ends a ban in place since September 30.

Regions affected by the ban included Lanaudiere, Laurentides, Montérégie, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The forest fire protection agency says conditions since August have resulted in close to 80 fires in October, well above the average of 16 for the entire month. It says nearly all of the fires ignited were caused by humans.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

While Quebec’s own wildfire situation remained relatively contained, the province played a major role in supporting the national firefighting effort. On July 23, at the height of the crisis, Quebec dispatched 100 firefighters to Manitoba and Saskatchewan to help fight fires there.

Even though Quebec was spared the worst of this year’s wildfires, residents still felt the effects. Smoke from massive western and northern fires cloaked Montreal in a thick haze several times. On June 6, Montreal recorded the second-worst air quality among major cities worldwide, trailing only behind Santiago, Chile, according to the World Air Quality Index (AQI) Ranking.

Since the start of the 2025 protection season, 511 fires have been recorded in the province, burning about 1,298 hectares.

With more rain expected throughout the week, SOPFEU said Quebec’s wildfire season is nearing its end. Officials are still urging caution when burning debris or using campfires, noting that conditions can change quickly.

–with files from The Canadian Press

