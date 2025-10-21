Menu

Canada

Parks Canada releases two reports on Jasper fire confirming cause, development

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 5:14 pm
1 min read
Jasper marks 1 year since thousands fled wildfire ahead of townsite devastation
Related: Jasper marks 1 year since thousands fled wildfire ahead of townsite devastation – Jul 22, 2025
Two reports on last year’s devastating wildfire in Jasper, Alta., confirm the blaze was caused by lightning and accelerated by intense winds and dry conditions.

The fire destroyed a third of the town in July 2024 and forced 25,000 residents and visitors to flee.

The reports commissioned by Parks Canada say efforts to reduce fuel for wildfires, including prescribed burns, helped mitigate the blaze.

But the reports say more burns and other attempts to reduce fuel would have been beneficial, since the fire began in an area that had not burned or been treated in over a century.

The reports also say neighbourhood density and wooden roofs were factors, as embers carried by winds landed on or near buildings.

Parks Canada says it knows wildfire prevention is important and it’s committed to working with the town to ensure lessons learned are put into action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

