Woman dead after shooting in Brampton, Ont., police investigating

Peel Regional Police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries in Brampton, Ont.

According to police, the woman was shot in the Airport Road and Queen Street East area.

Peel paramedics said they received a call at 2 p.m. local time and treated the woman on scene. They said the woman, who succumbed to her injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, was not transported to hospital.

Police said they have no information about a suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing but no further information has been provided as of 4:30 p.m.