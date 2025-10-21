Menu

Canada

Unreasonable to cancel election won by single vote, lawyer for Liberal MP says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot'
Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot
RELATED: Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot – May 15, 2025
The lawyer for a Quebec Liberal MP who won her riding in the April federal election by a single vote says it would be unreasonable to cancel the result over one uncounted ballot.

Tatiana Auguste’s lawyer told a hearing in St-Jérôme, Que. that ordering a new election would effectively deny the right to vote to the more than 60,000 people who cast ballots in the Terrebonne riding.

Quebec Superior Court agreed to hear the case after former Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the election results in the riding.

She launched the challenge after a Bloc voter revealed that her special ballot was returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.

Auguste’s lawyer Marc-Étienne Vien told the court that there are well-known risks to voting by mail, and it’s not Elections Canada’s responsibility to ensure mail-in ballots arrive at polling stations.

Sinclair-Desgagné’s lawyer previously argued the voter’s Charter rights were violated and said a new election should be ordered in the riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

