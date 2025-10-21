Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Moncton woman shocked and dismayed at alleged RCMP response to mugging

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 5:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Moncton woman says RCMP were dismissive when she reported mugging'
Moncton woman says RCMP were dismissive when she reported mugging
A Moncton woman says she’s still in shock after being assaulted and robbed in a quiet residential neighbourhood. She also says the RCMP were dismissive of her experience, and is calling on them to improve protocols when dealing with victims of violent crimes. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Moncton woman says she’s still in shock after being assaulted and robbed in a quiet residential neighbourhood, but what she finds even more surprising is how she says the RCMP reacted to her experience.

Nathalie Mailhot says she was biking Monday at around 3 p.m. on Braemar Drive, near the Université de Moncton, when she was mugged.

“I was on my bike around the university and a girl in a black truck with a man driving asked for my cellphone, and I said no. I kept going and finally they parked the car and the girl just got out and pushed me,” she recalled.

Mailhot alleges the woman pinned her under her own bike, causing minor injuries to her lip and lower back in the process.

“I was trying to shout very loud to push her, but my bike was not allowing me,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Then she was able to open my backpack, grabbed my wallet with all my cards, you name it. Then she got back in the car and drove off with the man.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mailhot immediately called police, but alleges it took four hours for an RCMP officer to meet her in person.

While she was waiting, she went to her office and began making calls to cancel her debit and credit cards, all while in a state of shock.

“There were transactions made immediately after the assault,” she told Global News in French, noting the transactions totalled roughly $400.

She said an RCMP officer called to say he had gone to the scene to check for security cameras at neighbouring houses, and met her at her home at roughly 7 p.m.

She alleges the officer told her it was likely nothing would come from the investigation.

She alleges he wasn’t able to offer any information on resources for victims.

Trending Now

“I didn’t feel like it was important to help me,” said Mailhot.

“The (officer) never gave me anything and I asked him, ‘Does it exist?’ And he didn’t know. I said, ‘Could you check it for me?’ Finally, he just said, ‘They’ll call you … when, where, how I don’t know.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Constable Sébastien Pelchat from the Codiac RCMP confirmed to Global News on Tuesday evening that the police force was using her transaction history to investigate the matter.

She’s calling for better protocols when it comes to assisting victims of violent crimes.

A spokesperson with Codiac RCMP said they couldn’t comment on “individual interactions” between the public and officers.

“However, I can confirm that the incident you referenced did occur and that police are actively investigating this matter,” wrote Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith in an email.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, if the individual involved feels that the police did not act appropriately, they are encouraged to file a public complaint.”

— with a file from Rebecca Lau 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices