Leduc, Alta. man faces more than 100 charges related to child luring

Child luring investigators have laid dozens more charges against a Leduc, Alta., man who was arrested in July following an investigation into allegations he targeted teenage girls in the Edmonton area with the intention of luring them into performing sexual acts.
Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) originally charged 49-year-old Campbell Fergusson with 27 offences related to child luring.
At the time, investigators said they had identified six complainants, but the images and videos they uncovered on seized electronic devices led them to believe there were more.
On Tuesday, ALERT announced that, thanks to tips from the public and evidence collected by forensic investigators, police were able to identify an additional 23 complainants.
Fergusson faces an additional 86 charges, including:
Get daily National news
- 23 charges of luring a child
- 20 charges of communicating with someone under 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
- 18 charges of making child pornography
- nine charges of possession of child pornography
- two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child
- four counts of sexual assault
- seven counts of sexual interference
- extortion
- choking while committing a sexual assault
- disguise with intent
Fergusson now faces a total of 113 charges.
Fergusson remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday.
ALERT investigators say they believe there may still be more victims and are making a plea for them to come forward by calling their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments