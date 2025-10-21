Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leduc, Alta. man faces more than 100 charges related to child luring

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
A Leduc, Alta. man now faces a total of 113 child porn related charges after a plea from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams prompted more victims to come forward. View image in full screen
A Leduc, Alta., man now faces a total of 113 charges after a plea from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams prompted more complainants to come forward. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Child luring investigators have laid dozens more charges against a Leduc, Alta., man who was arrested in July following an investigation into allegations he targeted teenage girls in the Edmonton area with the intention of luring them into performing sexual acts.

Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) originally charged 49-year-old Campbell Fergusson with 27 offences related to child luring.

At the time, investigators said they had identified six complainants, but the images and videos they uncovered on seized electronic devices led them to believe there were more.

Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams say a Leduc, Alta. man now faces a total of 113 child porn related charges after more alleged victims came forward. View image in full screen
Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams say a Leduc man faces dozens more charges related to child sexual abuse material after more accusers came forward. Global News

On Tuesday, ALERT announced that, thanks to tips from the public and evidence collected by forensic investigators, police were able to identify an additional 23 complainants.

Story continues below advertisement

Fergusson faces an additional 86 charges, including:

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • 23 charges of luring a child
  • 20 charges of communicating with someone under 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
  • 18 charges of making child pornography
  • nine charges of possession of child pornography
  • two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child
  • four counts of sexual assault
  • seven counts of sexual interference
  • extortion
  • choking while committing a sexual assault
  • disguise with intent

Fergusson now faces a total of 113 charges.

Fergusson remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Friday.

ALERT investigators say they believe there may still be more victims and are making a plea for them to come forward by calling their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices