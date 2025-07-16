Calgary man charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have announced child porn and voyeurism charges have been laid against a man accused of intentionally shooting video of young girls and women without their consent.

Police said officers were called out around 5:20 p.m. on June 24 to reports of a man using a cellphone to shoot the video at Southcentre Mall, located at 100 Anderson Rd.

After speaking with a complainant and reviewing CCTV video, investigators were able to identify the suspect.

Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Robert Williamson of Calgary was arrested after police executed a search warrant on July 1 in the 400 block of Marquis Lane southeast.

Investigators also seized a variety of electronic devices that were alleged to contain child pornography.

Williamson has been charged with one count each of voyeurism, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

Williamson was previously arrested in June 2017 after being accused of posting inappropriate and disturbing images of unsuspecting women to a website called “CanadaCreep.”

The images were shot at CTrain stations, Plus-15s and other places around Calgary, without the women’s consent.

The website had been in operation for about a year and had amassed about 17,000 followers before it was shut down.

Williamson, who was then 42, was later sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

During that investigation, police said they seized computers and other devices with “hundreds of thousands” of images on them.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have further information about Williamson, or thinks they may have been a victim, to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.