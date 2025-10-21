Menu

Education

Alberta government mum on back-to-work bill details as teachers strike continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 6:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers reject government request to end strike and enter mediation'
Alberta teachers reject government request to end strike and enter mediation
WATCH: The union representing Alberta teachers says its has turned down a request from the government to end a provincewide strike on Monday and go through enhanced mediation. Jaclyn Kucey reports.
The Alberta government is keeping its legislative cards close to its chest when it comes to passing an order to end a provincewide strike by teachers.

Government house leader Joseph Schow, who is responsible for moving legislation through the debate process, has declined to say when or how quickly such legislation would be expedited.

Schow says nothing has been finalized, with the house set to return this week with Thursday’s speech from the throne.

Last week, Premier Danielle Smith said teachers can expect back-to-work legislation soon as the walkout is causing irreparable harm to students.

The strike by 51,000 teachers is now into its third week and is affecting 750,000 students in public, separate and francophone schools.

The two sides are at a stalemate over wages and working conditions, with teachers warning changes must be made to remedy overcrowded classrooms.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

