Jays beat Mariners 4-3, advance to World Series

TORONTO – George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

The victory gave the Blue Jays their first berth in the World Series since 1993. Toronto will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday.

With Addison Barger and Isiah Kiner-Falefa aboard, Springer turned on an Eduard Bazardo pitch for his fourth homer of the post-season.

Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth inning for the save. Toronto players streamed out of the dugout to celebrate as the sellout crowd of 44,770 roared.

Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber and Mariners right-hander George Kirby gave up a run apiece in the opening inning. Canadian Josh Naylor drove in Julio Rodriguez to open the scoring and Daulton Varsho singled home Springer in the bottom half.

Rodriguez restored Seattle’s lead with a solo shot in the third and Cal Raleigh went deep off reliever Louis Varland in the fifth.

Seranthony Dominguez, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt worked in relief ahead of Toronto’s closer. Gausman (2-1) earned the win by throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

The road team was victorious in the first four games of the series. The Mariners won at T-Mobile Park last Friday but the Blue Jays pulled even with a Game 6 win at home on Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Springer played the last two games despite taking a fastball off the knee in Game 5. It was his 23rd career post-season homer.

Mariners: After getting shelled for eight runs in a 13-4 loss in Game 3, Kirby turned in a much better outing. The right-hander allowed one earned run, a walk and four hits while striking out three.

KEY MOMENT

Springer’s 381-foot blast will be a home run that Blue Jays fans talk about for years to come.

KEY STAT

Springer’s homer was Toronto’s first extra-base hit of the night.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays have a few days to prepare for the World Series opener against the Dodgers. The Mariners’ season is over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.