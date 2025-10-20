Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Code of conduct hearing for 3 Coquitlam RCMP officers begins final submissions

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 9:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Code of conduct hearing for RCMP officers wrapping up'
Code of conduct hearing for RCMP officers wrapping up
Watch: The long, seemingly endless code of conduct hearing for three Coquitlam RCMP officers is wrapping up, with final submissions. The officers face dismissal for alleged homophobic, racist and other offensive remarks in group chats. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Discretion is advised.

A lengthy code of conduct hearing being held for three BC RCMP officers accused of sending racist, homophobic and sexist messages is wrapping up with lawyers on both sides are making their final submissions.

The code of conduct hearing against the officers began in February.

The three constables, Ian Solven, Mersad Mesbah and Philip Dick, denied allegations of workplace harassment and discreditable conduct alleged by a fellow officer who was allegedly the subject of some of their group chat comments.

In submissions on Monday, the conduct authority counsel argued that it is more than likely Solven engaged in workplace harassment and discreditible conduct from January 2019 to May 2021, citing a host of messages from Solven, communicated on duty using the mobile data terminal in police vehicles, including the message “The dudes are going to five-team her later.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyer John MacLaughlan said Solven explained that comment arose in relation to him reviewing video footage of a naked woman in a homeless shelter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He went on to acknowledge in his testimony … that he showed zero compassion and a lack of empathy when he suggested a homeless woman was going to be gang-raped by five men,” MacLaughlan said.

“That commentary and that context, with respect, is objectively deplorable.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP code of conduct hearing hears accusations one officer lied'
RCMP code of conduct hearing hears accusations one officer lied
Trending Now

Another comment concerns committing Charter breaches, with Solven writing “I def broke that dude’s Charter yesterday. I made fun of him for five mins before giving him the Charter l-o-l.”

In a Signal chat, MacLaughlan said Solven called a sexual assault complainant a “dumb girl” and described his use of Conductive Energy Weapons as “Unarmed Black man tasers.”

Story continues below advertisement

MacLaughlan told the hearing that those communications make out the allegation of discreditable conduct.

In his submissions, Solven’s counsel said there is no evidence these types of message were forwarded to the broader workplace, noting all of the witnesses who testified for the subject members stated that Solven did not bully or harass the officer who lodged the complaint about the messages.

The three constables have been on paid leave since 2021.

Submissions for Dick will be heard on Tuesday, followed by Mesbah on Wednesday.

The adjudicator will deliver her decision on Nov. 7.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices