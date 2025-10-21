International student enrolment cap deals heavy blow to Atlantic universities

Send this page to someone via email

A federal cap on study permits has slashed international enrolments at Atlantic universities by more than a quarter in just one year.

International student numbers fell 28 per cent across the region’s universities in 2025, a loss of 6,431 students, according to a new report from the Association of Atlantic Universities (AAU).

That drop stands in sharp contrast to the 5.4-per cent decline reported at the University of Manitoba, one of the few other Canadian post-secondary institutions to release its 2025 figures so far this year.

In 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced a national cap on international study permits, aiming for a 35 per cent reduction. At the time, then-immigration minister Marc Miller said the international student system was set up to attract talent to fill key roles in the labour market, but he had to make the cut because the program got “overheated.”

However, international students pay substantially more in tuition than Canadian citizens and the drastic reduction in their numbers has severely impacted universities’ finances, in some cases leading to layoffs.

The policy was expected to result in about 9,400 fewer international students from Atlantic universities across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Adding to that, the AAU says tougher visa rules and rising costs have taken a serious toll on Canada’s reputation abroad.

“Canada’s brand internationally has been badly tarnished by these federal government policy changes. The country is no longer seen as welcoming by international students — they’re making choices to go to other destinations around the world,” said AAU spokesperson Peter Halpin.

The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Economic Council have warned the loss of international students will hurt economic growth.

According to the AAU, Atlantic Canada has historically retained about 60 per cent of international graduates, a key factor in offsetting the region’s aging population.

“That has a devastating effect not just on universities, but on the region’s economy and on the region’s population growth strategies as well,” said Halpin.

In response, the AAU is leading an initiative called Atlantic Education Destination, to develop a regional international strategy to boost student enrolment.

“We’re very hopeful that in the not-too-distant future we can bring this proposed project to fruition,” Halpin said.

Provincial governments cautious on support

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said additional funding for post-secondary institutions shouldn’t be expected in the near term.

“We’re having conversations about support, but you would have heard me today speak about health care at the same time as we try to retool our economy,” Holt said.

“So, we’re having hard conversations with the post-secondary sector right now.”

In a statement to Global News, EduNova president and CEO Andrew Champagne cautioned that the region’s demographic challenges demand a coordinated approach.

“Atlantic Canada faces unique demographic challenges. And, without a sustainable and regional approach to international education, immigration and retention, population decline will continue to put pressure on local economies and employers’ ability to find the talent they need to succeed at home and in international markets,” Champagne wrote.