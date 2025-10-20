Unionville GO commuters told to ‘plan ahead’ due to Ontario Honda Indy takeover

Send this page to someone via email

Those travelling through Unionville GO station are being told to “plan ahead” as construction for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy blocks off parking for commuters.

Work for the event began last month and is expected to continue until December ahead of the City of Markham hosting the Indy next year.

In a recent update on Oct. 15, GO Transit said 300 parking spaces in the south end of the parking lots at Unionville GO are closed, as well as the east overflow lot due to a road closure of the east access road.

“Please plan ahead and give yourself extra time at the station for parking,” GO Transit said in its update.

The agency said people can use the main access on YMCA Boulevard to find parking, and there are 180 additional spaces available in an overflow lot at the Pan Am Centre — about a 10-minute walk to the platform.

Updates by GO Transit are expected to be provided as work progresses.

The event was moved to Markham recently from its original home in Toronto.

Between Aug. 14 and 16 of 2026, drivers will race on a new temporary track in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, the Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407. The course will be 3.52 kilometres long and feature 12 turns.

Previously known as Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Hondy Indy Toronto and the Molson Indy, the race saw many big-name Indy drivers come to Toronto over the years to tackle the track at Exhibition Place in mid-July.

But in June 2026, thousands of soccer fans will flock to BMO Field on the Exhibition grounds for six games of the men’s FIFA World Cup, about the same time officials would normally begin contruction for the Indy course.

While not the only reason, Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy, said FIFA was the “catalyst” for heading to Markham.

According to the city, the iconic race will be held in the community for the next five years.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel auto racing in North America, and its Ontario race is the only Indy event in Canada every year.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea