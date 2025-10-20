Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unionville GO commuters told to ‘plan ahead’ due to Ontario Honda Indy takeover

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 10:45 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Markham to transform into IndyCar racetrack in 2026'
City of Markham to transform into IndyCar racetrack in 2026
RELATED: City of Markham to transform into IndyCar racetrack in 2026 – Sep 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Those travelling through Unionville GO station are being told to “plan ahead” as construction for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy blocks off parking for commuters.

Work for the event began last month and is expected to continue until December ahead of the City of Markham hosting the Indy next year.

In a recent update on Oct. 15, GO Transit said 300 parking spaces in the south end of the parking lots at Unionville GO are closed, as well as the east overflow lot due to a road closure of the east access road.

“Please plan ahead and give yourself extra time at the station for parking,” GO Transit said in its update.

The agency said people can use the main access on YMCA Boulevard to find parking, and there are 180 additional spaces available in an overflow lot at the Pan Am Centre — about a 10-minute walk to the platform.

Story continues below advertisement

Updates by GO Transit are expected to be provided as work progresses.

Click to play video: '16-year-old Mayer Deonarine races after success at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto'
16-year-old Mayer Deonarine races after success at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

The event was moved to Markham recently from its original home in Toronto.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Between Aug. 14 and 16 of 2026, drivers will race on a new temporary track in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, the Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407. The course will be 3.52 kilometres long and feature 12 turns.

Trending Now

Previously known as Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Hondy Indy Toronto and the Molson Indy, the race saw many big-name Indy drivers come to Toronto over the years to tackle the track at Exhibition Place in mid-July.

But in June 2026, thousands of soccer fans will flock to BMO Field on the Exhibition grounds for six games of the men’s FIFA World Cup, about the same time officials would normally begin contruction for the Indy course.

Story continues below advertisement

While not the only reason, Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy, said FIFA was the “catalyst” for heading to Markham.

According to the city, the iconic race will be held in the community for the next five years.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel auto racing in North America, and its Ontario race is the only Indy event in Canada every year.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices