Blue Jays must win to keep Want It All in play

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays entered the American League Championship Series fully embracing the “Want It All” slogan.

They’ll need to beat the Seattle Mariners tonight and again tomorrow at Rogers Centre for that rallying cry to remain possible.

Despite outhitting the Mariners 44-36 and outscoring them 27-25 over the first five games, the Blue Jays trail the best-of-seven ALCS 3-2.

Despite winning two of three games at T-Mobile Park in Seattle to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole, the Jays can’t afford another setback if they hope to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will be on the mound tonight. He allowed five runs over four innings as Toronto fell to the Mariners 10-3 in Game 2 on Monday.

Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, right-hander Logan Gilbert, will start for the Mariners and he is aiming to lead his team to its first World Series appearance in franchise history.

Seattle won 3-1 and 10-3 in the first two games in Toronto, while the Jays won 13-4 and 8-2 before losing Game 5 6-2, a game they led 2-1 heading into the eighth inning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.