Fire bans in effect across southwest Quebec

MONTREAL – Open fire bans are currently in effect in many regions in southwestern Quebec as the province copes with an unusually warm and dry October.

The bans are in place in the Lanaudiere, Laurentides, Montérégie, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions.

Quebec’s forest fire protection agency first notified the the public about the bans on Friday, as 11 forest fires were underway.

As of Saturday afternoon there were eight active fires in the province, including four in the Outaouais region. All were listed as being under control.

The forest fire protection agency says conditions since August have resulted in close to 80 fires since the beginning of this month, well above the average of 16 for the entire month of October.

It says nearly all of the fires ignited since the beginning of this month were caused by humans.

Anyone caught lighting campfires, barbecues or fireworks in the areas impacted by the ban could be fined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2025.