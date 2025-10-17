Several injured after SUV crashes into medical building on Vancouver’s Main Street

See more sharing options

Several people were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a building in Vancouver.

It happened at East 49 Avenue and Main Street.

Police said a collision caused an SUV to go into a medical office on the corner of that intersection after the driver attempted to cross Main Street.

“As it was trying to get across, it was struck by another vehicle and the force of that collision caused the vehicle to crash into the building behind me,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“There were multiple people inside the medical building, the vehicle actually went through the exterior wall, and struck another wall on the inside.”

Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, adding alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

However, driver inattention may have played a role.

Drivers are advised to use East 48 Avenue or East 50 Avenue and Sophia or Quebec streets.