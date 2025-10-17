Menu

Video link
Headline link
U.S. News

Trump admin asks U.S. Supreme Court to allow troops into Chicago area

By Mark Sherman The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker files lawsuit to block Trump’s National Guard deployment
A judge is set to rule on a lawsuit filed by the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago seeking to prevent the National Guard from being deployed by the federal government over their objections. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said the lawsuit is important to establish the "constitutional limits to what the president can do." – Oct 9, 2025
The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to allow the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area, escalating President Donald Trump’s conflict with Democratic governors over using the military on U.S. soil.

The emergency appeal to the high court came after a judge prevented, for at least two weeks, the deployment of Guard members from Illinois and Texas to assist immigration enforcement. A federal appeals court refused to put the judge’s order on hold.

The conservative-dominated court has handed Trump repeated victories in emergency appeals since he took office in January, after lower courts have ruled against him and often over the objection of the three liberal justices.

The court has allowed Trump to ban transgender people from the military, claw back billions of dollars of congressionally approved federal spending, move aggressively against immigrants and fire the presidentially appointed leaders of independent federal agencies.

In the dispute over the Guard, U.S. District Judge April Perry said she found no substantial evidence that a “danger of rebellion” is brewing in Illinois during Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Illinois governor calls Trump a ‘coward’ as anti-ICE protests take over Chicago
But Solicitor General D. John Sauer, Trump’s top Supreme Court lawyer, urged the justices to step in immediately. Perry’s order, Sauer wrote, “impinges on the President’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property.”

A federal judge in Oregon also has temporarily blocked the deployment of National Guard troops there.

Guard troops from several states also are patrolling the nation’s capital and Memphis, Tennessee.

In a California case, a judge in September said the deployment was illegal. By that point, just 300 of the thousands of troops sent there remained and the judge did not order them to leave.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

