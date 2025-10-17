Knights take first game in their OHL Rivalry Week series with decisive victory in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights won their fifth consecutive game as they downed the Kitchener Rangers 6-1 on Oct. 17 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The victory moved London to within one point of Kitchener in the OHL standings with a game in hand and improved the Knights record against the Rangers to 20-5-4 in the last 29 games between the teams.

London jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first period on goals by Logan Hawery and Julian Brown.

Hawery kept the Knights power play hot as he drained a shot from the top of the right circle at 9:58 to make it 1-0 London. Both Rene Van Bommel and Evan Van Gorp picked up assists on the play and did the job of being disruptions in front as the puck sailed through them and into the net.

Just three minutes and one second later Jaxon Cover sliced down into the Kitchener zone skated the puck around the net and fed Julian Brown at the left point and his wrist shot hit the back of the net for Brown’s first goal in the OHL and a two-goal advantage heading into the middle period.

Brown finished with a plus-4 and was named the game’s first star.

London added to their lead in the second as they scored three times.

After a brilliant save by Knights goalie Aleksei Medvedev on a Rangers odd-man rush Evan Van Gorp sprinted back the other way and put a puck into the slot to Sam O’Reilly where O’Reilly’s chip rolled up the body of Kitchener goaltender Christian Kirsch and into the net to make it 3-0 for London.

Ben Wilmott’s fifth goal in four games for the Knights made it 4-0 at 8:17 and then Kaeden Hawkins made a beautiful pivot at the side of the Ranger net and roofed his first goal in the OHL to give London a 5-0 advantage through 40 minutes.

Jack Pridham got Kitchener on the scoreboard at 3:29 of the third period but Max Crete of the Knights restored London’s five-goal lead a little over three minutes later as he buried a Brody Cook rebound for his first goal as a Knight to finish the scoring.

London limited the Rangers to just 12 shots thorough two periods and outshot them 27-20 overall.

Fourteen of eighteen Knights skaters recorded at least one point in the game.

Brody Cook had his first multi-point game with a pair of assists.

London was 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The teams will meet again on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place and a new block of tickets has been opened for the game at www.londonknights.com

Knights draft pick Cooper McAslan to represent Canada

Cooper McAslan is having quite a couple of months.

London’s second round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection is third in defender scoring in the GOHL and has already played his first OHL game with the Knights.

He also also been named to Canada White for the upcoming Under-17 World Challenge in Truro, N.S., from Nov. 2 to 8.

London Associate General Manager Rob Simpson is a member of Canada’s scouting staff for the tournament and Brenner Lammens of Langton, Ont., is also on the Canada White roster.

Lammens plays for the Sarnia Sting and was selected fourth overall in 2025.

Up next

OHL Rivalry week will continue on Sunday, Oct. 19 for the Knights and Rangers when they meet at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Place.

Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.