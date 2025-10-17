Totem pole damaged by storm undergoing restoration work, grand chief says

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic totem pole erected in Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park in honour of residential school survivors is undergoing restoration efforts after it was damaged in a recent storm.

The totem pole, which was installed in the park on Orange Shirt Day 2022, was removed from its spot in the park to ensure the artwork is protected while it undergoes an assessment, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) said.

In a statement Friday, SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the totem pole won’t be returning to the park after it’s restored. Carver Charles Joseph and construction company PCL are working with the organization on conservation and restoration efforts, with the eventual goal of moving it to Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn, the former site of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.

The pole is currently being held in secure storage as work on the redevelopment of Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn continues.

“The totem pole is a sacred and powerful reminder of the truths of the residential school era and the strength of survivors,” Daniels said.

“We will ensure it is treated with care and respect as we work with the artist to determine how best to restore and honour it. Though the totem pole will not be returning to its location in the park, we thank the Assiniboine Park Conservancy for providing it a home.”

Ray Karasevich, president of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, said providing a temporary home for what he described as a ‘powerful and important work of art’ over the past three years has been an honour.

“This totem pole carries the stories of survivors, of the children who never came home, and of a history that must never be forgotten,” he said.

“While we are saddened by the damage caused by the recent storm, our commitment to honouring and sharing these stories remains unwavering.

“Assiniboine Park has always been a place where people gather, learn, and connect, and we will continue to support truth and reconciliation by creating spaces and experiences that foster understanding, respect, and healing.”