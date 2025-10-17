Federal Court allows caretaker council in Kanesatake after cancelled election

Send this page to someone via email

The Federal Court has decided that five outgoing chiefs of a Montreal-area Mohawk community can form a caretaker council more than two months after an election was abruptly cancelled.

On Thursday, the court ruled that the five chiefs of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake will have a limited mandate to deliver essential services to community members and perform administrative tasks.

The decision says a caretaker council will avoid a governance vacuum in the community after an election planned for Aug. 2 was cancelled the day before by the chief electoral officer.

Since then, the chiefs have been unable to regain access to band facilities and their council email accounts, and the court ruling says the uncertainty and confusion could cause “irreparable harm” to the community.

Kanesatake is deeply divided and some community members, including the former grand chief, have accused the five chiefs of trying to hold onto power.

The incumbent chiefs have asked the court to decide how and when a new election should be held, but a full hearing on the matter will not be scheduled until 2026.