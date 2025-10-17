Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal Court allows caretaker council in Kanesatake after cancelled election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kahnawake Mohawk Council denounces federal funding cuts, vows to take action'
Kahnawake Mohawk Council denounces federal funding cuts, vows to take action
RELATED: Kahnawake Mohawk Council denounces federal funding cuts, vows to take action – Aug 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Federal Court has decided that five outgoing chiefs of a Montreal-area Mohawk community can form a caretaker council more than two months after an election was abruptly cancelled.

On Thursday, the court ruled that the five chiefs of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake will have a limited mandate to deliver essential services to community members and perform administrative tasks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The decision says a caretaker council will avoid a governance vacuum in the community after an election planned for Aug. 2 was cancelled the day before by the chief electoral officer.

Since then, the chiefs have been unable to regain access to band facilities and their council email accounts, and the court ruling says the uncertainty and confusion could cause “irreparable harm” to the community.

Trending Now

Kanesatake is deeply divided and some community members, including the former grand chief, have accused the five chiefs of trying to hold onto power.

The incumbent chiefs have asked the court to decide how and when a new election should be held, but a full hearing on the matter will not be scheduled until 2026.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices