Headline link
Canada

BCGEU and province to enter non-binding mediation in bid to end labour dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
The union representing striking public service workers across British Columbia has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the province in their labour dispute.
The union representing striking public service workers across British Columbia has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the province in their labour dispute. CP
The union representing striking public service workers across British Columbia has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the province in their labour dispute.

The BC General Employees’ Union says in a release that mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers will be facilitating the discussions in an attempt to resolve the strike that’s in its seventh week and involves about 25,000 workers.

The B.C. Ministry of Finance has also confirmed the mediation, saying in a statement that the province is “committed to reaching a fair agreement that works for everyone” without releasing further details.

The union says mediation comes after a request made by the province yesterday.

It says picket lines set up by striking workers, including those at liquor and cannabis distribution and retail facilities as well as operations across multiple provincial ministries, agencies and Crown corporations, will remain in place while mediation takes place.

The mediation is expected to start “as soon as possible,” and the union says any tentative deal reached in the process would still need to be presented to members for a vote before it can be finalized.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

