Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Forward Julian Reese signs with Toronto Raptors

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 10:58 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Undrafted free agent Julian Reese signed with the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reese signed with the Raptors after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s summer league.

The six-foot-nine, 252-pound forward averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 26.4 minutes in 134 career games (102 starts) across four seasons at Maryland.

He ranks second on the Terrapins’ all-time rebounds list (1,015) and joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to total at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career.

A native of Baltimore, Reese averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 28.5 minutes in 36 games (all starts) and was an All-B1G Ten Honourable Mention last season.

Reese is the brother of WNBA all-star Angel Reese.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

