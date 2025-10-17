Forward Julian Reese signs with Toronto Raptors

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Undrafted free agent Julian Reese signed with the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reese signed with the Raptors after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s summer league.

The six-foot-nine, 252-pound forward averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 26.4 minutes in 134 career games (102 starts) across four seasons at Maryland.

He ranks second on the Terrapins’ all-time rebounds list (1,015) and joined Len Elmore as the only players in program history to total at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career.

A native of Baltimore, Reese averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 28.5 minutes in 36 games (all starts) and was an All-B1G Ten Honourable Mention last season.

Reese is the brother of WNBA all-star Angel Reese.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.