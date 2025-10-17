ANALYSIS: Jets quietly showing their depth early in new season

If you wanted to watch a prototypical Winnipeg Jets road game, you watched it Thursday night in Philadelphia. It was a classic case of two teams on different trajectories: the Flyers learning a new identity, the Jets reinforcing that they just might be the NHL’s most complete team.

Now, to be honest, it was hardly a masterpiece. But at the same time, you saw elements from the Jets that showed why they were the best regular-season team in the NHL last year.

The power play was 1-for-1 — slowly regaining its polish as we saw so many times last season — and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 (in fact, it has been so good this season it is now 17 of 18) and near the top of the NHL rankings.

But there were other solid indications that this team is regaining its pedigree. The Jets allowed 17 shots on goal, including just two in the third period, to cement the victory.

And the big line, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi, was again heavy on the score sheet, contributing on two big goals — but deeper than that, all four lines contributed goals and nine of 12 forwards had points. That, my friends, is Winnipeg Jets hockey.

And finally, all the hype around the stars — Scheifele, Connor, Connor Hellebuyck — and not much attention given to Josh Morrissey, or rather not enough attention for No. 44, who has become such a calming influence for this club. Now in his 10th season, he was on the ice for more than 24 minutes, and a plus-3.

Morrissey just might be the quietest superstar in the whole league, just as the Jets might be the quietest good team in the NHL.