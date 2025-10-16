SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Caufield, Habs top Predators 3-2 in OT

By Jordan Stoopler The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 9:57 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored with just two seconds left in overtime, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

The Canadiens forced overtime after trailing late in the third period for the second straight game. After rookie Ivan Demidov on Tuesday, it was Caufield sending the Bell Centre faithful into a frenzy, knotting the game up at 2-2 with just 19.5 seconds to play.

It was Caufield’s second game-winning goal in overtime in as many games and fifth goal in five games so far this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Oliver Kapanen also scored for Montreal in the winning effort, while defenceman Lane Hutson collected two assists.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal (4-1-0) ran its winning streak to four games. Backup netminder Jakub Dobes stopped 17 shots in his second start of the year.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Perbix accounted for Nashville’s goals. Juuse Saros made 27 saves as he suffered his first regulation loss of the season.

The Predators (2-1-2) ran their losing streak to two games after also falling 7-4 in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Montreal improved to 12-0-2 in its last 14 regular-season games at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens haven’t lost a regulation game on home ice since Feb. 9.

Predators: Nashville scored just its second power-play goal of the young season. The Predators were on a 0-for-13 slide with the man advantage entering the game.

Trending Now

KEY MOMENT

Nashville finally opened the scoring on the power play 11:36 into the second period as Stamkos’s pass attempt deflected off the skate of Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle and behind Dobes.

KEY STAT

Stamkos’s power-play marker was his 27th goal and 52nd point in 54 career games against the Canadiens.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Predators: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices