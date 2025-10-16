Caufield, Habs top Predators 3-2 in OT

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored with just two seconds left in overtime, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

The Canadiens forced overtime after trailing late in the third period for the second straight game. After rookie Ivan Demidov on Tuesday, it was Caufield sending the Bell Centre faithful into a frenzy, knotting the game up at 2-2 with just 19.5 seconds to play.

It was Caufield’s second game-winning goal in overtime in as many games and fifth goal in five games so far this season.

Rookie Oliver Kapanen also scored for Montreal in the winning effort, while defenceman Lane Hutson collected two assists.

Montreal (4-1-0) ran its winning streak to four games. Backup netminder Jakub Dobes stopped 17 shots in his second start of the year.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Perbix accounted for Nashville’s goals. Juuse Saros made 27 saves as he suffered his first regulation loss of the season.

The Predators (2-1-2) ran their losing streak to two games after also falling 7-4 in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Montreal improved to 12-0-2 in its last 14 regular-season games at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens haven’t lost a regulation game on home ice since Feb. 9.

Predators: Nashville scored just its second power-play goal of the young season. The Predators were on a 0-for-13 slide with the man advantage entering the game.

KEY MOMENT

Nashville finally opened the scoring on the power play 11:36 into the second period as Stamkos’s pass attempt deflected off the skate of Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle and behind Dobes.

KEY STAT

Stamkos’s power-play marker was his 27th goal and 52nd point in 54 career games against the Canadiens.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Predators: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.