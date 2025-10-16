SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Matthews scores in OT as Leafs top Rangers

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 9:49 pm
2 min read
Share

TORONTO – Auston Matthews scored 58 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Matthew Knies had the other goal for Toronto (3-2-0). Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves. William Nylander had two assists.

Juuso Parssinen replied for New York (2-3-1). Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

Matthews took a pass from Nylander on a 2-on-1 in the extra period after Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad fanned on a terrific chance at the other end.

Knies opened the scoring on Toronto’s second power play of the night midway through the first period off a Nylander setup to snap the Leafs’ 0-for-9 stretch on the man advantage to start the season.

Shut out in two straight games and with Stolarz standing tall, Parssinen tied the game early in the third period for New York’s first goal in 170 minutes 39 seconds.

Takeaways

Leafs: Steven Lorentz was available to play after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday, but head coach Craig Berube elected to keep the depth winger in the press box and go with the same lineup that played well in Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings before rebounding to take down the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday.

Rangers: Shesterkin entered play with a .972 save percentage, but just a 2-2-0 record on the campaign after being on the wrong end of two shutouts.

Key moment

Parssinen knotted the score 1-1 with his first goal of the season when he deflected Braden Schneider’s point shot through traffic. Toronto took a long look at the play by calling a timeout, but elected not to challenge.

Key stat

The Rangers were shut out in all three of their home dates so far this season to set a dubious NHL record.

Up next

Leafs: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Rangers: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

