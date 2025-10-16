Man released from custody, admitted to hospital after University Bridge crash

See more sharing options

A 37-year-old man is being released by police, in favour of a hospital admission, after allegedly causing a violent collision on University Bridge on the morning of Oct. 15, after he was initially charged with several offences.

New dashcam video from nearby drivers shows a Cadillac weaving around traffic on the bridge before colliding with a truck and spinning out of control.

Police are also confirming the same man was being investigated for allegedly blocking traffic on Circle Drive South and standing atop his vehicle.

— with files from Ashley Beherns