Man released from custody, admitted to hospital after University Bridge crash

A 37-year-old man is being released by police, in favour of a hospital admission, after allegedly causing a violent collision on University Bridge on the morning of Oct. 15, after he was initially charged with several offences.
New dashcam video from nearby drivers shows a Cadillac weaving around traffic on the bridge before colliding with a truck and spinning out of control.
Police are also confirming the same man was being investigated for allegedly blocking traffic on Circle Drive South and standing atop his vehicle.
— with files from Ashley Beherns
